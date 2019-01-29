Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang breaks Thierry Henry record for Arsenal

Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has overtaken Thierry Henry to become the fastest player to 25 Premier League goals for the club.

This is according to Arsenal Twitter account @afcstuff, who state Aubameyang has reached that figure in just 37 top flight matches, whereas Henry had previously been the quickest, doing it in 42 matches.

Fewest games to reach 25 PL goals for Arsenal: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – 37 games

Thierry Henry – 42 games

Ian Wright – 51 games

Alexis Sanchez – 59 games

Emmanuel Adebayor – 62 games

Dennis Bergkamp – 65 games#afc pic.twitter.com/hHaI9nEDb6 — afcstuff (@afcstuff) January 29, 2019

This is hugely impressive from the Gabon international, who is also ahead of other big names on that list, such as Ian Wright, Alexis Sanchez and Dennis Bergkamp.

Aubameyang only joined Arsenal from Borussia Dortmund a year ago, but he settled quickly in English football and has been a consistent threat in front of goal for the Gunners.

If he continues like this, who knows what other records Aubameyang might be able to break in his Emirates Stadium career?

And in terms of potential prizes for his scoring, the 29-year-old could also be in contention for the Golden Boot this season, as he’s just one behind current top scorer Mohamed Salah in the scoring charts at the moment.