Arsenal’s Hector Bellerin absolutely owns Donald Trump following ridiculous tweet

Arsenal star Hector Bellerin may be injured at the moment, but he’s putting his time away from the pitch to good use as he absolutely owns US president Donald Trump.

See the tweet below from the Spain international, who mocks a rather bizarre and ignorant statement from Trump regarding climate change.

Sometimes I just think he's trynna trigger us because this kinda nonsense it's not normal for a man his age https://t.co/g7GkFPHZtm — Héctor Bellerín (@HectorBellerin) January 29, 2019

This is not the first time Bellerin has shown he is a man of varying interests away from just football, with the 23-year-old also spending a lot of time into work in fashion.

The Gunners defender also uses his profile to discuss mental health, veganism and clearly likes to dabble in politics too.

A well-spoken and intelligent young man, Bellerin is a breath of fresh air from the stereotypical modern footballer.

This brutal put-down of Trump is great stuff and raises an awareness over an important issue as it is widely accepted now by leading scientists that human-made climate change is real and is a big problem in need of solving.

Hector Bellerin for president, anyone?