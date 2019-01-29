Arsenal manager Unai Emery has explained his reasons for pursuing the transfer of Denis Suarez from Barcelona.

Speaking after today’s win over Cardiff City in the Premier League, the Gunners boss was unsurprisingly asked about Suarez amid reports that a loan deal looks imminent for the Spain international.

A versatile midfield player, Suarez looks an ideal addition for this somewhat unconvincing Arsenal squad, as he could surely provide an upgrade on the likes of Granit Xhaka in central areas, or Alex Iwobi out wide.

Addressing the speculation, Emery explained he wanted to sign the 25-year-old as he felt he could strengthen his options out wide, suggesting that is going to be his primary position at the Emirates Stadium.

‘We need wingers,’ Emery said in his post-match press conference, as quoted by the Metro.

‘If one player like Denis Suarez, who I know, comes [it is because] he has these qualities.’

This all follows plenty of talk today that Suarez’s move to Arsenal is close to completion, with Fabrizio Romano tweeting about it below, while Arsenic also quote Barca manager Ernesto Valverde as all but confirming the deal.