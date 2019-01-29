Menu

Unai Emery reveals what he told Arsenal players at half time to inspire 2-1 win in second half

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has revealed the tone of his half time team talk to his players in the dressing room as they struggled against Cardiff City.

The Gunners went in 0-0 at the break after being the worse side at the Emirates Stadium as visitors Cardiff caused them a few problems.

Still, Emery made sure to address that at half time as he admits he told his players he felt that if any team deserved to be winning it was Cardiff, as quoted in the tweet below by @afcstuff.

The Spanish tactician’s words clearly woke Arsenal up a bit as they ran out 2-1 winners in the second half thanks to goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette.

This result continues Arsenal’s strange habit under Emery of generally being much better in the second half of games than in the first 45 minutes.

It’s not clear why the former PSG and Sevilla boss is unable to get that message across in quite the same way before matches, but Arsenal fans won’t be too bothered as long as the points keep coming in.

