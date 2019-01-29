Barcelona to show faith in key figure as Man Utd transfer raid ruled out

Barcelona have reportedly ruled out a move for Man Utd stalwart Juan Mata, despite the fact that his contract expires this summer.

The 30-year-old has been with the Red Devils since 2014 and continues to play a key role for the side, with the Evening Standard suggesting that he will be offered a renewal.

However, United may not come under as much pressure to convince him to stay as suggested from Spain at least, with Mundo Deportivo noting that the Catalan giants won’t swoop for him as they continue to show unwavering support of Philippe Coutinho.

The Brazilian playmaker has struggled to hit top form so far this season, bagging just six goals and five assists in 29 appearances in all competitions.

Given his role in the side and the quality that he possesses, much more is expected of him, and so time will tell if he can deliver the level of performances demanded in the coming months to silence the detractors.

Just a day after coach Ernesto Valverde came out publicly to support him, as per Sport, the report above suggests that Barcelona have no interest in replacing him or supplementing him with another signing.

Time will tell if that boosts his morale and confidence to enjoy a strong second half of the campaign, with Barca in the hunt for major honours.

As for Man Utd, that will surely be music to their ears, as if they are keen to sign Mata to a contract extension, not having to fend off competition from the reigning La Liga champions could make life a lot easier for them to get a deal done.

Mata will continue to face fierce competition for places at Old Trafford, but with his technical quality and creativity, he offers a different dynamic in the final third which is seemingly still valued.