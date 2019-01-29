Menu

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri makes worrying claim regarding potential Eden Hazard transfer to Real Madrid

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri could find himself in hot water with Blues fans after making a worrying claim about Eden Hazard’s future amidst interest from Real Madrid.

Looking ahead of Chelsea’s trip to Bournemouth tomorrow night Maurizio Sarri didn’t seem too sure that Hazard would be staying in West London. According to Mirror Football, Sarri told reporters this during his pre-match press conference:

“The situation with Eden is much different (the Italian was previously commenting on the situation surrounding talented youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi.)

“Eden is 28. If he wants to go, I think he has to go — of course I hope the opposite. I hope he wants to stay here with us and improve.”

The Belgian ace has been linked with a move to Los Blancos for some time now and according to an earlier report by Mirror Football, the attacker is Madrid’s No.1 target and the Spanish giants are willing to splash €100m on the star.

hazard chelsea spurs

Hazard currently has the second most goal contributions in the league (20), Hazard has scored 10 goals and laid on 10 assists to his teammates this season. The Belgian is second only to Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah – who has 23 goal contributions.

Chelsea fans will be disappointed to hear that their manager hasn’t completely shut down rumours of Hazard leaving, f the Blues lose the Lille academy graduate they will find it extremely hard to find a replacement that is even close to Hazard’s quality.

