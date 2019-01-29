Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri could find himself in hot water with Blues fans after making a worrying claim about Eden Hazard’s future amidst interest from Real Madrid.

Looking ahead of Chelsea’s trip to Bournemouth tomorrow night Maurizio Sarri didn’t seem too sure that Hazard would be staying in West London. According to Mirror Football, Sarri told reporters this during his pre-match press conference:

“The situation with Eden is much different (the Italian was previously commenting on the situation surrounding talented youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi.)

“Eden is 28. If he wants to go, I think he has to go — of course I hope the opposite. I hope he wants to stay here with us and improve.”

The Belgian ace has been linked with a move to Los Blancos for some time now and according to an earlier report by Mirror Football, the attacker is Madrid’s No.1 target and the Spanish giants are willing to splash €100m on the star.

Chelsea fans will be disappointed to hear that their manager hasn’t completely shut down rumours of Hazard leaving, f the Blues lose the Lille academy graduate they will find it extremely hard to find a replacement that is even close to Hazard’s quality.