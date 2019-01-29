Chelsea offered £105million superstar transfer after SHOCK club decision

Barcelona are reportedly offering Philippe Coutinho around to top clubs for a transfer fee of around £105million, with Chelsea likely to be among those.

All recent transfer speculation suggests the Blues are one of the top teams eager to sign Coutinho, with Don Balon recently stating they were prepared to make an offer for the Brazil international.

Given that Eden Hazard is looking increasingly likely to leave for Real Madrid in the summer, a move for Coutinho as the Belgian’s replacement makes a lot of sense.

The 26-year-old was world class in his time in the Premier League with Liverpool, and could surely do a job for Chelsea now despite his struggles at Barcelona.

The latest from Don Balon is that the Catalan giants are now willing to offer the player around, though it seems clubs are reluctant to pay their £105m asking price.

It would be interesting to see if CFC could come up with something, however, as there may not be a better opportunity to sign a direct replacement for Hazard for a price that, in this market, is not all that unreasonable.