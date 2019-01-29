Arsenal cleared to seal bargain £17m transfer to replace unconvincing summer signing

Arsenal can reportedly seal the transfer of Barcelona goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen for just £17million as they are among the clubs eyeing up the Dutch shot-stopper.

Having failed to establish himself as anything more than a backup at Barcelona, it is little surprise the Catalan giants now seem prepared to cash in on Cillessen for the right price.

According to Don Balon, that price is just £17m, and Arsenal are joined by Juventus and Napoli as admirers of the Netherlands international.

This perhaps comes as a bit of a surprise considering Arsenal only just signed Bernd Leno from Bayer Leverkusen last summer, but he’s not made the best of starts at the Emirates Stadium.

Despite his fringe role at Barca, Cillessen could be an upgrade and would seemingly not be that expensive for a player of his calibre and experience.

Still, it remains to be seen if Arsenal would necessarily be the favourites over Juve or Napoli for his signature.

Petr Cech’s retirement at the end of this season may also be affecting Arsenal’s transfer plans, but Cillessen is presumably being lined up to be first choice as it makes little sense for him to move from one club’s bench to another.