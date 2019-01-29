Menu

(Photos) Denis Suarez’s incredibly hot WAG Nadila Aviles as Barcelona ace closes in on Arsenal transfer

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Denis Suarez may be on his way to Arsenal if latest reports are to be believed, but his immensely attractive WAG Nadila Aviles will be one to keep an eye out for as well at the Emirates Stadium.

Just take a look at our picture gallery below as the gorgeous Aviles seems set to follow Suarez to north London, following various reports that the Spain international is Gunners-bound.

David Ornstein is among those to provide a promising-looking update for Arsenal, suggesting Suarez’s loan move to the club is now close.

While the 25-year-old is not the biggest name in world football, he does seem to at least have the stunningly attractive celebrity girlfriend that so many in the game boast now, regardless of their talent.

Here’s our pick of her best pics from her Instagram and around the internet…

nadia aviles

