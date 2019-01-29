€45m PSG signing could strengthen Arsenal hopes of transfer swoop before deadline

Arsenal may have potentially received a transfer boost after Paris Saint-Germain announced the signing of Leandro Paredes on Tuesday.

As per the tweet below, the reigning French champions have officially confirmed the arrival of Paredes, with Goal.com reporting that they’ve splashed out €45m to sign him from Zenit.

That in turn offers them an important midfield reinforcement, although with Adrien Rabiot’s current contract set to expire this summer, it seems likely that Paredes has been brought in as a long-term replacement for the French international.

While that addresses a key issue for the Ligue 1 giants, it could also be of serious interest to Arsenal, with ESPN linking them with a loan swoop for PSG youngster Christopher Nkunku.

It’s specifically added in that report that the 21-year-old would only be allowed to move on if the club signed two midfielders and he penned a new contract.

They’ve added one now at least who can offer an immediate impact, so it remains to be seen whether or not Thomas Tuchel will realistically have a role for Nkunku to play for the remainder of this season.

The Frenchman has made 17 appearances so far this year, and so evidently he will be pleased with the progress he is making. Nevertheless, by adding more competition for places, it could push him down the pecking order which in turn could force him to consider his options.

With Arsenal looking to bolster their midfield to help shore things up under Emery, it could certainly be worth their while to make a fresh enquiry for Nkunku following the Paredes announcement as they could be given hope of reaching a deal before the deadline.