David Ornstein has an Arsenal transfer update that will probably provide mixed reactions among Gunners supporters.

According to the reliable BBC Sport journalist, Arsenal are closing in on the signing of Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez and continue to chase a winger.

However, Ornstein has tweeted that the north Londoners are not after a defender this January, which seems a bit of a risky move given their unconvincing displays in that position this season and some recent injuries.

As widely reported, Arsenal close to completing deal for Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez. Not signed yet but 25yo to join on loan + option to buy (reports he’ll also extend #FCB contract to protect value). Won’t be at #CCFC game. #AFC continue winger hunt, no plans for defender — David Ornstein (@bbcsport_david) January 29, 2019

That said, with the Daily Mirror recently reporting that AFC could move for Chelsea’s Gary Cahill to solve that position, some fans might be relieved that they’re not going to bother.

The Blues ace may have been one of the best centre-backs in Europe not so long ago, but is no longer a regular at Stamford Bridge and looks over the hill.

Arsenal must surely strengthen in that area in the summer, however, with upgrades surely needed on unreliable performers like Shkodran Mustafi and Sokratis Papastathopoulos.

With seemingly no one else being linked with Arsenal in that position this winter, it would likely have been either Cahill or nothing – and the latter is probably just about the more sensible decision.