Great news for Chelsea: Maurizio Sarri update on Callum Hudson-Odoi’s future

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has confirmed that Callum Hudson-Odoi will not be leaving the club before this week’s transfer deadline.

As noted by Sky Sports, concern was building at Stamford Bridge as it was claimed that the 18-year-old had handed in a transfer request with Bayern Munich bidding up to £35m to prise him away from west London.

While that request was rejected, Sarri told the media on Tuesday that the hierarchy have essentially informed him that Hudson-Odoi will not be leaving before the deadline this week, and there is a strong possibility that he won’t be sold in the summer either.

“As you know I don’t have the power to sign a new contract. On the pitch I am very happy with him,” he told the media, as quoted by Sky Sports.

“The club told me in this market window he will remain with us for sure, and very probably in the next. I am really very happy with this. He is improving. I think he will be the future of our club and English football.”

Hudson-Odoi initially caught attention in a Chelsea shirt with his performances in pre-season, while he has since gone on to score two goals and provide three assists in 11 appearances for the senior side so far this year.

As he continues to push for a prominent role in Sarri’s plans, it seems as though he is more than capable of making that step up and with Chelsea looking to compete for multiple honours year in and year out, it would seem like a sensible decision to stay.

Much will depend on how big a role he plays in the coming months no doubt to determine whether or not he still wishes to move on, but with Chelsea refusing to entertain the idea of a sale it seems, Sarri sounds particularly happy about it.

It should be music to the ears of Chelsea fans too, as the teenager is undoubtedly hugely talented, and they will want to see him remain and flourish in a Blues shirt rather than allow him to shine and reach his potential elsewhere.