How much it cost Arsenal to end Arsene Wenger tenure last year

After bringing the curtain down on Arsene Wenger’s reign at Arsenal last year, the costs behind moving the veteran tactician and his staff out have been revealed.

The Frenchman took charge in north London in 1996, remaining with the Gunners for over two decades in a mixed tenure at the helm.

From the early success and trophies as well as the ‘Invincibles’ season to the malaise in the latter years which saw Arsenal struggle to remain competitive with their rivals taking their spending and quality to a new level.

It’s fair to say that his stint in charge did sour as time went on, and eventually the decision was made to make a change at the end of last season with Unai Emery being appointed as his successor.

However, according to The Times, it didn’t come without a hefty hit to the coffers at the Emirates, as it’s claimed that ending Wenger’s contract a year early cost Arsenal £17.1m to move him and his staff out of the club.

Wenger has yet to take on another job since leaving the Gunners, but based on the likely figure that he received on his departure, it’s fair to say that he can probably afford to take his time and enjoy a break from the game before heading back for more.

Time will tell where he lands next, but ultimately he did write his name into the history books at Arsenal, with many of their issues continuing this season despite the change on the bench.

The report goes into fascinating depth into the finances at the club, where it is suggested that failure to qualify for the Champions League has had a huge impact on them.