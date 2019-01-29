Manchester United ready to BEAT Chelsea to £109million star in tense transfer battle

Manchester United are reportedly ready to rival Chelsea for the Ivan Rakitic transfer as Barcelona seem set to make the Croatian midfielder available in the summer.

According to Sport, a number of top clubs are on alert for Rakitic, with Arsenal also mentioned as possible contenders for his signature.

Still, the report from Sport makes it pretty clear the 30-year-old, who has a £109million release clause, is a top priority for Chelsea as they look to rebuild their midfield.

The Blues could do with Rakitic as a replacement for Cesc Fabregas, while Mateo Kovacic is also only at Stamford Bridge on loan.

Manchester United to hijack Ivan Rakitic transfer?

However, it seems Man Utd could also be in the running as they also seem in urgent need of strengthening in midfield.

Paul Pogba needs a more reliable midfield partner after some up-and-down form from Nemanja Matic this season, while the likes of Fred and Andreas Pereira have not impressed.

Ander Herrera, meanwhile, remains a key player at Old Trafford, but his future is in doubt as he looks no closer to signing a new contract ahead of becoming a free agent in the summer.

Rakitic could be just what United need in that area of the pitch, with the kind of creativity, quality, and experience of winning that would improve almost any side around Europe.