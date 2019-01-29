Liverpool face competition for €30m-rated starlet as AC Milan also scout youngster

Both Liverpool and AC Milan reportedly sent scouts to watch Sandro Tonali this past weekend, as a transfer scrap could be developing over the talented youngster.

The 18-year-old scored in Brescia’s thrilling 4-4 draw with Spezia on Sunday, taking his tally to two goals and five assists in 19 games this season.

Given his style of play and positioning on the pitch, the starlet has earned early comparisons with Andrea Pirlo, with the Italian icon also coming through the ranks at Brescia.

While he has a very long way to go to match his achievements and be spoken about on the same level, there are obvious traits in their respective games to suggest that he can play a similar role.

With that in mind along with his impressive form, Calciomercato report that both Milan and Liverpool scouted the youngster at the weekend, although if they wish to prise him away from the Serie B outfit it’s going to cost them, as it’s claimed he’s now valued in excess of €30m.

Time will tell if either side are willing to spend that much, albeit Tonali certainly fits the mould of what Milan are trying to build, with the Italian giants signing the likes of Krzysztof Piatek, Lucas Paqueta, Mattia Caldara and Franck Kessie in recent times, all of whom are in their early 20s.

Further, as seen in the video below, Tonali hasn’t made much of a secret that he supported Milan when he was younger, but whether sentiment plays a part or not remains to be seen as ultimately Brescia’s reported demands will have to be met first.