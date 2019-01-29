Ole Gunnar Solskjaer responds to Manchester United star’s horrendous error vs Burnley

Manchester United’s interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has had his say on Andreas Pereira’s awful error that led to the opening goal for Burnley at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer’s winning start as United boss came to an end on Tuesday night as his side were forced to fight back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at home against Burnley, in what was a far less convincing performance than his previous eight games in charge.

Pereira was handed a rare start for the Red Devils, but made a big mistake as he lost the ball in a dangerous area, allowing Burnley to take a 1-0 lead.

The Brazil international didn’t do himself any favours with that, but Solskjaer was kind on the player after the game as he said he felt he’ll learn from the mistake.

‘Andreas will be better off for having this experience, no problem about that,’ Solskjaer told MUTV, as quoted by Twitter account United Xtra.

This is in stark contrast to the way the Norwegian’s predecessor Jose Mourinho would publicly lay the blame on his players after below-par performances, so fans will hope the youngster can indeed take something from this and improve for next time.