One of Manchester United’s out of favour stars is set for a shocking move to China, the wantaway star is set for a marquee deal in Asia, one that can’t be turned down.

According to Mirror Football, United midfielder Marouane Fellaini is set for a move to Chinese Super League side Shandong Luneng and it’s understood that a delegation from the Chinese side came to Manchester to finalise a deal that is worth £7m.

Fellaini is set to earn a whopping £10m for Shandong, the Belgian will earn £200,000 a week. It’s not everyday that a player of Fellaini’s calibre is offered this amount, should the two clubs come to an agreement there’s no doubt that Fellaini will be on the first flight to China.

Fellaini is currently sidelined but his time at Old Trafford is all but up, the Belgian giant has hardly featured since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took caretaker charge of the Red Devils.

The former Everton midfielder has only played 31 minutes under the Norwegian, there just isn’t a place for him at United anymore unfortunately.