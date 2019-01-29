One of Manchester United’s biggest stars limped off the pitch with a knock, the Red Devils pulled off a late comeback to rescue a draw against Burnley at Old Trafford.

United midfielder Paul Pogba was the star who limped off the pitch with a knock, the Red Devils will be hoping that the superstar’s suspected injury isn’t too serious as they will be getting a very tough run of fixtures underway very soon.

Pogba has proved the doubters wrong since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took caretaker charge of United following Jose Mourinho’s sacking. Pogba has been unlocked by Solskjaer – the man who coached him in his younger years.

News of Pogba’s knock was reported by Simon Peach of the Press Association:

Paul Pogba limped through the mixed zone. Seems like the #MUFC midfielder sustained a knock — Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) January 29, 2019

The World Cup winner has been in sensational form since Solskjaer’s appointment, the Frenchman has scored six goals and laid on four assists in Solskjaer’s seven Premier League games in charge.

Check out some reaction to Pogba’s injury:

Well if he’s injured then United are stuffed, no other creativity or dynamic power in that United midfield. Leicester always turn up against United & they’ll fancy it even more if Pogba isn’t there. — Tommy Buckley (@tbuckleythinks) January 29, 2019

ffs — James ? (@mufcszn) January 29, 2019

A serious injury to Pogba and our season will be done and dusted. — Miya Gcwanini (@Sparks_MUFC) January 29, 2019

This fan’s worst fears could be about to come true:

Our midfield is really, really lightweight, wow. We are a Pogba or Herrera injury away from being Southampton #MUFC — Tyre Trev (@TrevorTrix) January 29, 2019

Pogba injury as well disaster night tbh — Jeff. (@MrJeffTrillest_) January 29, 2019

Even if Pogba’s injury turns out not be as serious as first feared, it may be worth resting the midfielder against Leicester to prevent him aggravating his injury and potentially missing crucial games against PSG, Chelsea and Liverpool that will be coming up soon.