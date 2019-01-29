Menu

Manchester United star limps off the pitch after comeback draw vs Burnley

One of Manchester United’s biggest stars limped off the pitch with a knock, the Red Devils pulled off a late comeback to rescue a draw against Burnley at Old Trafford.

United midfielder Paul Pogba was the star who limped off the pitch with a knock, the Red Devils will be hoping that the superstar’s suspected injury isn’t too serious as they will be getting a very tough run of fixtures underway very soon.

Pogba has proved the doubters wrong since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took caretaker charge of United following Jose Mourinho’s sacking. Pogba has been unlocked by Solskjaer – the man who coached him in his younger years.

News of Pogba’s knock was reported by Simon Peach of the Press Association:

The World Cup winner has been in sensational form since Solskjaer’s appointment, the Frenchman has scored six goals and laid on four assists in Solskjaer’s seven Premier League games in charge.

Check out some reaction to Pogba’s injury:

This fan’s worst fears could be about to come true:

Even if Pogba’s injury turns out not be as serious as first feared, it may be worth resting the midfielder against Leicester to prevent him aggravating his injury and potentially missing crucial games against PSG, Chelsea and Liverpool that will be coming up soon.

