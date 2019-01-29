Menu

Millwall fans taunt injured Everton supporter and claim he was carrying own knife

Everton FC
Posted by

After the unsavoury scenes at the weekend between Millwall and Everton fans, claims have been made over injured supporter Jay Burns.

Shocking footage below seemingly shows the moment where he was slashed across the face, as he suffered a deep cut which required stitches and further treatment.

SEE MORE: Everton fan makes heartbreaking confession after being slashed across the face by Millwall thugs

Unsurprisingly, it has had a truly devastating impact on him, as detailed in his interview with the Liverpool Echo. And many have reacted to the scenes outside the New Den with disgust.

Burns put forward his side of the story and insisted that the group of Everton fans he was with were not looking for trouble.

However, as seen in the tweets below, it has led to some distasteful responses with some choosing to troll him over the incident.

Furthermore, coupled with an image of a man who they claim to be Burns, as seen below, it has even been suggested that he was carrying a knife himself and was slashed with it.

It’s important to stress at this stage that this is a mere allegation from the account below and it has not been confirmed, and so further news is anticipated from the police.