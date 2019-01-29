Millwall fans taunt injured Everton supporter and claim he was carrying own knife

After the unsavoury scenes at the weekend between Millwall and Everton fans, claims have been made over injured supporter Jay Burns.

Shocking footage below seemingly shows the moment where he was slashed across the face, as he suffered a deep cut which required stitches and further treatment.

SEE MORE: Everton fan makes heartbreaking confession after being slashed across the face by Millwall thugs

Unsurprisingly, it has had a truly devastating impact on him, as detailed in his interview with the Liverpool Echo. And many have reacted to the scenes outside the New Den with disgust.

Burns put forward his side of the story and insisted that the group of Everton fans he was with were not looking for trouble.

However, as seen in the tweets below, it has led to some distasteful responses with some choosing to troll him over the incident.

Furthermore, coupled with an image of a man who they claim to be Burns, as seen below, it has even been suggested that he was carrying a knife himself and was slashed with it.

It’s important to stress at this stage that this is a mere allegation from the account below and it has not been confirmed, and so further news is anticipated from the police.

“Fight with your fists, not knives”??

Don’t fight at all, simple as that!

Stop being savage beasts! Drink a beer with your friends, discuss the match and go home safe. If this guy Jay Burns had done that he wouldn’t have his face mutilated.#Millwall #millwalleverton pic.twitter.com/4xTZ1PHdw1 — Luísa Regadas (@luisasregadas) January 28, 2019

Jay burns with a knife in his hands. Bless his innocent little cotton socks??? pic.twitter.com/YRufrfIG8S — MFC1985 (@millwallkerk) January 28, 2019