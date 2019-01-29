Menu

(Photo) Denis Suarez teases Arsenal fans with transfer hint on Instagram

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez has dropped a hint he’s set for a transfer to Arsenal by liking a post about their win over Cardiff on Instagram.

The Spain international has been strongly linked with a loan move to the Emirates Stadium, with Fabrizio Romano tweeting that a deal looks to be agreed.

And now Suarez is teasing Gooners desperate to see something official as he for some reason suddenly decides to take up an interest in their Premier League results.

It’s now surely only a matter of when this move is made official with social media antics like this…

suarez arsenal

Denis Suarez liked Arsenal’s win over Cardiff

