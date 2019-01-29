Man Utd midfielder Marouane Fellaini could reportedly be on the verge of an exit as it’s claimed the club is in talks with an unnamed Chinese club.

As noted by BBC Sport, it’s suggested that discussions have already begun over the 31-year-old and that given the transfer market remains open in China until February 28, the as of yet unnamed club have plenty of time to wrap up a deal.

The Belgian international joined the Red Devils from Everton in 2013, and he has continued to play a key role for them even this season having made 21 appearances in all competitions.

However, injuries and a snub from interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer since he took the job at Old Trafford following Jose Mourinho’s exit last month has led to a lack of playing time for Fellaini, and in turn it has seemingly raised question marks about his future.

The report remains rather ambiguous as the Chinese club in question is not named, neither is a potential transfer fee or contract offer.

In turn, it remains to be seen just how far talks have progressed, as it would appear as though they may well still be in the early stages.

As per respected Belgian journalist Kristof Terreur in his tweet below, he adds that Fellaini will have to be convinced by the Chinese outfit in question to make the move, as this isn’t the first offer that he will have received from that part of the world in recent times.

With that in mind, that would suggest that personal terms have yet to be agreed upon too, and so time will tell how successful the reported talks prove to be as there is a long way to go it seems.