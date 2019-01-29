Man City eager to sign star with £86m asking price who wants Premier League transfer

Manchester City are reportedly eager to seal the transfer of Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos, who has an asking price of around £86million.

The Germany international looks a perfect fit for Pep Guardiola’s side, and is now being linked as a top target for them by Don Balon as they say he’s also keen to play in the Premier League.

It’s encouraging news that Real would accept £86m for Kroos, according to Don Balon, as City should have little trouble affording that kind of fee for one of the best players in the world in his position.

If he joins, Kroos could have a key role to play in a City midfield that could do with long-term replacements for players like Fernandinho and David Silva.

The 29-year-old offers qualities of both players, as he can dictate the play with his quality range of passing, but also do it from a deeper position so as not to leave his defence exposed.

If City are ready to pay that much, this would be a tremendous signing for the reigning Premier League champions.