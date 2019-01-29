Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made five changes from the side that beat Arsenal at the Emirates on Friday night, for tonight’s clash against Burnley.

The Red Devils have been in fine form since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took charge following Jose Mourinho’s sacking, United are on a 8 match winning streak and they will be full of confidence after picking apart Arsenal on Friday night.

The biggest miss for United is Anthony Martial, the Frenchman has been ruled out with an injury according to MUTV.

The biggest surprise of United’s five changes this evening is a rare start for Belgian-Brazilian Andreas Pereira, the versatile midfielder looks like he will be playing in the middle of the park today and it’s his first appearance for United since the FA Cup 3rd tie against Reading at the start of January.

With Eric Bailly out of action England international Phil Jones will partner Victor Lindelof at the heart of United’s defence. United fans will be hoping that Jones doesn’t make one of his trademark calamitous errors.

According to The Mirror, Bailly didn’t check in with the United squad at their hotel in Burnley, there are some question marks over why Bailly is missing given that it hasn’t been announced or reported that the Ivorian is injured.

The Red Devils have three very winnable games before their hectic schedule starts, they can’t underestimate how important it is to get points on the board now before their focus shifts to PSG in the Champions League followed by Chelsea in the FA Cup and Liverpool in a mammoth Premier League encounter.

The next six weeks will be United’s most testing period since Solskjaer took charge at Old Trafford.