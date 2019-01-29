Willian urges Hudson-Odoi to remain at Chelsea with extravagant prediction on his future

Chelsea midfielder Willian has advised his teammate Callum Hudson-Odoi to snub a move to Bayern Munich and stay at Stamford Bridge.

According to the Evening Standard, the 18-year-old winger submitted a transfer request last week, amid intense transfer speculation regarding a possible switch to Bayern.

The German champions have already submitted three bids for the teenage starlet, with the last one coming in at £35 million, but the Blues have rejected each offer, with just two days left of the current transfer window left – as per ES.

Chelsea have also rejected Hudson-Odoi’s request to leave, reiterating their stance that he will not be sold this month, but the club’s resolve could be tested if Bayern comes back with one last bid.

Willian has urged his colleague to remain at the Bridge and offered an extravagant prediction on the youngster’s future, stating he has the potential to become one of the world’s greatest footballers.

“Of course we want him to stay. We don’t want him to leave,” the Brazilian began, as per ES.

“He can become one of the best players for Chelsea, one of the best players in the world, in the future. He has to stay.

“He’s only 18, but he can improve a lot to become one of the best players.”

Hudson-Odoi has only managed to start six games for the Blues across all competitions this season, with his latest appearance coming against Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup on Sunday.

The young attacker found the back of the net in a 3-0 win and impressed once again with his direct style and technical ability, but it remains to be seen whether or not he will retain his place against Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday evening.

Willian’s comments might seem slightly outlandish at this early stage of Hudson-Odoi’s career, but the mercurial winger has already shown maturity and skill which belies his tender age.

Chelsea must do all they can to keep hold of the English star or risk watching him achieve his vast potential in a foreign land, wondering what might have been.