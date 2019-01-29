‘You never know with him’ – Ex-Man United star warns key player could still seek summer transfer

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Ince insists Paul Pogba might still harbour hopes of leaving the club, despite a recent resurgence.

The Frenchman has been one of United’s best players over the last two months, helping the team secure eight successive wins across all competitions under caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The World Cup-winning superstar has been given a more forward-thinking role in the side under the Norwegian coach, which has seen him contribute plenty of goals and assists while leading by example in the middle of the park.

Pogba’s recent displays are a far cry from those he was producing during the first half of the 2018-19 campaign under Jose Mourinho, with many experts and fans accusing him of underperforming and having a negative influence in the dressing room.

Rumours of a behind the scenes row with Mourinho also surfaced, which led to speculation he could be sold at the end of the season, with Juventus reportedly keen on re-signing their former playmaker – as per Goal.

Ince, who played for United between 1989 and 1995, has warned fans that Pogba could still seek a summer transfer, as he told Talk Sport: “You never know with Pogba. We saw it under Mourinho. We know they didn’t get on, we saw it enough in the press. And I kind of feel that Manchester United fans were starting to turn on Pogba.

“We all know what a fantastic player Pogba can be but you have to do it week in and week out. This is what Man United fans expect.

"We all know what a fantastic player Pogba can be but you have to do it week in and week out. This is what Man United fans expect.

“Paul Pogba’s got to get the fans back on side because I know they were turning against him. And his performances have shown that in the last four or five weeks.

“I think when we talk about the situation and the problems under Mourinho it was always Paul Pogba because he was the main one.

“There were four or five players who weren’t doing what they should have been doing but he seemed to be getting it all the time.

“Will he stay at the end of the season? I don’t know.”

Pogba’s next opportunity to shine will likely come on Tuesday evening as United host Burnley at Old Trafford, now within three points of Chelsea in the Premier League table.

The Red Devils want to overtake the Blues to occupy the final Champions League spot and with fixtures against Leicester City and Fulham to come thereafter, they could be in a strong position by the time their focus switches to Europe on February 12.

A huge last-16 Champions League tie against Paris Saint Germain is fast approaching, but with Pogba performing as he has done recently, United look capable of beating anyone.

His continued presence in Solskjaer’s team will be vital to their continued success between now and May, with supporters now hoping that Ince will be proved wrong and Pogba’s Old Trafford future will no longer be in any doubt.