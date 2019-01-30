Antonio Conte responds to Chelsea losing 4-0 to Bournemouth

Former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has given a response of sorts to his old club losing 4-0 to Bournemouth in the Premier League this evening.

The Italian tactician was speaking on Sky Sport Italia, as quoted in the tweet below by Fabrizio Romano, and says he didn’t see the game, and that Chelsea are in the past for him.

Antonio #Conte a @DiMarzio su @SkySport: "Non ho ricevuto nessuna offerta dall'Italia. Il Chelsea? Non ho visto la partita, per me è il passato" — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 30, 2019

Conte left Chelsea in the summer after only managing to finish 5th in the league last season, though he did at least end on a high by beating Manchester United in the FA Cup final.

In truth, his successor Maurizio Sarri is not performing a whole lot better with the Blues, who face a fight once again to qualify for the Champions League after struggling to find any kind of consistency.

It remains to be seen how patient Chelsea will be with Sarri – particularly with their former manager Conte still out of a job.

Given that the former Juventus boss led CFC to the Premier League title less than two years ago, would you blame Roman Abramovich for being tempted to bring him back and admit he’d made a mistake sacking him in the first place?