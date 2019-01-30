Arsenal transfer target tipped to arrive in London today to complete initial loan move

Arsenal will reportedly welcome Denis Suarez to London on Wednesday as he looks set to complete his loan move from Barcelona.

That’s according to Guillem Balague, as per his tweet below, with the Spanish football expert highly respected in terms of his insights at Barcelona in particular.

In turn, with the transfer deadline fast approaching, it would appear as though Arsenal are on the verge of completing a swoop for the 25-year-old to help bolster Unai Emery’s options in midfield.

As noted by Balague, it’s an initial loan move with Arsenal holding an option to buy worth €25m, and so it remains to be seen whether or not the Spaniard does enough in the coming months to earn a permanent switch to north London.

Denis Suárez finalistes today in London his loan deal with #AFC. He will have to renew his contract with #FCB one more year (to 2021). Loan will cost €2.3m. Option to buy from #AFC is around €25m but not OBLIGATORY pic.twitter.com/hG4TC2em81 — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) January 30, 2019

Given he has only managed eight appearances at Barcelona so far this season, he will surely welcome the opportunity to land a more prominent role with the Gunners, while he also knows Emery well from their previous stint working together at Sevilla.

In turn, time will tell whether or not it does turn into a permanent switch, but for now, he will be a welcome boost at the Emirates to help Arsenal secure a top four finish in the Premier League this season as well as continue to compete in the Europa League.

From Barcelona’s perspective, Balague adds that they will secure a contract extension with Suarez before he leaves, thus protecting themselves this summer if Arsenal don’t exercise their option in terms of demanding a fee for the midfielder without having just a year remaining on his deal.

With that in mind, it appears as though it’s a move that suits all parties concerned, and Suarez will surely be itching to make an immediate impression should his move go through without any hitches.