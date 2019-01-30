Offer rejected: Arsenal star snubs transfer to replace Neymar in PSG’s crunch clashes vs Man United

Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil has reportedly rejected a loan transfer to Paris Saint-Germain as the Ligue 1 giants eye cover for Neymar, who will miss the club’s Champions League games against Manchester United.

This surprise report comes from German source SZ, who also link Bayern Munich misfit James Rodriguez as a target for PSG in that attacking midfield position.

Ozil has not played as much at Arsenal this season since Unai Emery replaced Arsene Wenger as manager, but it seems he’s not keen on moving to France at the moment.

The German playmaker has had to make do with Europa League football at the Emirates Stadium and could have had the chance to play for a genuine Champions League contender, and in a big game in the first knockout stage against Premier League giants Man Utd.

Still, it seems PSG will have to look elsewhere for someone to come in and replace the injured Neymar, who will undoubtedly be a big miss for the French champions in what now looks a much tougher tie since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford.