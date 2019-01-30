Maurizio Sarri reveals REAL reason Callum Hudson-Odoi wasn’t in Chelsea’s squad against Bournemouth

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has explained his reasoning for not including Callum Hudson-Odoi in his squad for the 4-0 defeat away to Bournemouth.

The Blues were thrashed by the Cherries in what ended up being their heaviest Premier League defeat for 23 years – since losing 5-1 at Liverpool in 1996, before Hudson-Odoi was even born.

The England youth international has impressed in brief playing time at Stamford Bridge but has also been linked with a move away to Bayern Munich.

So Chelsea fans will no doubt have been a bit worried about the 18-year-old not being involved tonight, though Sarri has explained the situation, saying his decision was tactical more than anything: