Maurizio Sarri reveals REAL reason Callum Hudson-Odoi wasn’t in Chelsea’s squad against Bournemouth

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has explained his reasoning for not including Callum Hudson-Odoi in his squad for the 4-0 defeat away to Bournemouth.
The Blues were thrashed by the Cherries in what ended up being their heaviest Premier League defeat for 23 years – since losing 5-1 at Liverpool in 1996, before Hudson-Odoi was even born.
The England youth international has impressed in brief playing time at Stamford Bridge but has also been linked with a move away to Bayern Munich.
So Chelsea fans will no doubt have been a bit worried about the 18-year-old not being involved tonight, though Sarri has explained the situation, saying his decision was tactical more than anything:
Tactical decision not to involve Hudson-Odoi this evening, although he did travel to the south coast. "He was not on the bench because there was only space for three wingers in the matchday squad, and the 18-year-old played a full game three days ago. #CFC
— Ben Dinnery (@BenDinnery) January 30, 2019