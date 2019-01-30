“It’s time!” – These fans know only one man can save Chelsea now after 4-0 drubbing by Bournemouth

Chelsea fans seem to have given up on Maurizio Sarri after tonight’s 4-0 defeat away to Bournemouth.

The Italian tactician is not having the best of times with the Blues at the moment, and tonight’s drubbing at the hands of Eddie Howe’s men was their heaviest defeat in the Premier League since all the way back in 1996, when they were beaten 5-1 by Liverpool.

CFC owner Roman Abramovich doesn’t exactly have the best record when it comes to sticking with managers, with a long, long list of names going in and out at Stamford Bridge since the Russian bought the club in 2003.

One man who’d come in as caretaker manager twice is Guus Hiddink, who won the FA Cup in a brief stint in 2008/09 before also steadying the ship after Jose Mourinho’s sacking in 2015/16.

The Dutchman does, unfortunately, have a job at the moment with the China Under-21s, but these fans – both Chelsea and neutral – now expect him to be getting a call from Abramovich some time soon after the latest embarrassment suffered by Sarri…

20:18, Bournemouth 4 x 0 Chelsea. Guus Hiddink: pic.twitter.com/BoGurzlYsd — Chelsea Depre (@ChelseaDepre) January 30, 2019

Chelsea may need that Guus Hiddink button… — Cameron Moore (@cameron2604) January 30, 2019

What are the chances that CFC are scrambling to get Guus Hiddink to return and steady the Chelsea ship for the thousandth time perhaps?? ? — 2nd half Merchants (@DoubleDeka) January 30, 2019

Guus Hiddink has 12 voicemails — Paddy (@VieiraPaddy) January 30, 2019