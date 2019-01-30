Menu

Video: Chelsea’s David Luiz goes down after ball smacks him right in the face

David Luiz went down after receiving a nasty looking smack in the face from the ball in Chelsea’s game against Bournemouth this evening.

The Blues ace really felt the power of this shot as it hit him from close range, though he was up again playing not too long after.

There’s a lot of talk now about concussion and the damage that heading the ball can do to a player over the course of a long career, so Luiz won’t be too pleased with this incident.

Even worse, however, is the fact that Chelsea are once again struggling, with Bournemouth a goal to the good and January signing Gonzalo Higuain invisible so far.

