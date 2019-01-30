Chelsea star lined up for SHOCK transfer to Premier League rivals after major development

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud has reportedly become a transfer target for West Ham as his future looks in major doubt following the arrival of Gonzalo Higuain.

The France international has been recently linked with a surprise move to Barcelona, as well as clubs in the Chinese Super League.

Giroud has not played as often as he would have liked since joining Chelsea from Arsenal last January, and publicly hinted recently that his future may lay elsewhere.

According to the Daily Mirror, West Ham could now offer him an escape route from Stamford Bridge and give him the kind of playing time he craves.

The Hammers could do with more quality in attack and Giroud has shown himself to be one of the most reliable Premier League forwards in recent times.

Despite his struggles with CFC, one imagines the 32-year-old could still do a job at this level for a team like West Ham.