Shocking stat from Gonzalo Higuain’s first 45 minutes in the Premier League for Chelsea

Gonzalo Higuain isn’t exactly doing much for Chelsea right now as he makes his Premier League debut for the Blues since his transfer from Juventus.

The Argentina international was meant to be the big new hope for the club up front, replacing Spanish flop Alvaro Morata as the main man up top for Maurizio Sarri’s side.

And while it’s early days yet, this is not the kind of stat Higuain or anyone associated with Chelsea will have had in mind:

Gonzalo Higuaín didn’t take a single shot in his first 45 minutes in the Premier League. Alarm bells. ??? pic.twitter.com/q59PT08UnK — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) January 30, 2019

No shots yet from Higuain. At all.

The former Napoli man joined after a poor loan spell at AC Milan, and this quiet start for Chelsea might be a little warning sign that he’s still some way off his best form.

Higuain has long been one of the most clinical and deadly finishers in Europe, but after a long career at the top level he may now be slightly past his peak.

Chelsea fans will hope he can do more in this second half against Bournemouth.