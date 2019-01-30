Maurizio Sarri explains Gonzalo Higuain’s invisible performance for Chelsea vs Bournemouth

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has discussed the poor debut by Gonzalo Higuain against Bournemouth on Wednesday night.

The Blues were all far from at their best as they lost 4-0 to Eddie Howe’s side, in what is sure to go down as one of their worst ever Premier League performances and results.

Still, even if the team as a whole were not ticking, many Chelsea fans will surely have been disappointed in the quiet Premier League debut from big-name January signing Higuain.

The Argentina international has joined CFC on loan from Juventus, and has generally been one of the most prolific forwards in Europe for much of his career.

Still, he was unable to make any kind of impact for Chelsea against Bournemouth, barely touching the ball and failing to have a shot of any kind in the first 45 minutes.

Speaking after the game, Sarri seemed to admit it wasn’t a good display from his new striker, but explained that he’s not currently in the best physical shape after the recent protracted transfer saga meaning he’s not played much.

Here’s the Italian tactician on Higuain, as quoted by Ben Dinnery: