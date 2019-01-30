Maurizio Sarri reveals why he locked Chelsea players in the dressing room for nearly an hour after Bournemouth defeat

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri has explained himself after reportedly locking his players in the dressing room after the 4-0 defeat to Bournemouth in the Premier League.

The Blues were absolutely thrashed by the Cherries, falling to their worst defeat in the top flight since they lost 5-1 to Liverpool all the way back in 1996.

It’s really not been the most convincing start to life in west London for Sarri, so it’s little surprise he was not at all happy after tonight’s result.

According to talkSPORT’s Alex Crook, the Italian tactician took the somewhat drastic measure of locking his players in the dressing room afterwards, keeping his coaching staff out and talking to them for close to an hour.

#CFC manager Maurizio Sarri has just opened the dressing room door after evicting all his backroom staff including Gianfranco Zola into the tunnel and locking himself and the players inside for 45 minutes. The backroom staff were seen listening at the dressing room door. — Alex Crook (@alex_crook) January 30, 2019

When asked about it after finally appearing for his post-match duties, Sarri explained that he wanted to speak directly to his players and understand what went wrong, though that’s not much of an explanation for a chat that took that long.

‘At that moment I wanted to talk with them alone, because as I said, I needed to understand,’ he said, as quoted by Nizaar Kinsella.

Sarri on what went wrong: "At that moment I wanted to talk with them alone, because as I said, I needed to understand. It is impossible to play in such a different way in the first half than the second half. I don't understand and I want to try again tomorrow." #CFC #BOUCHE — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) January 30, 2019

‘It is impossible to play in such a different way in the first half than the second half. I don’t understand and I want to try again tomorrow.’

Time to call Guus Hiddink?