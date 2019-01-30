Concern for Solskjaer as influential Man Utd ace could have injury issue

Interim Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could be presented with an injury headache as Paul Pogba may have sustained an issue on Tuesday night.

The Frenchman played a key role in United’s comeback at Old Trafford, as they scored twice late on to secure a 2-2 draw against Burnley.

While it ended their impressive winning streak under Solskjaer since he took charge last month, the fightback was undoubtedly a positive as it showed that they could also respond to adversity.

However, as noted in PA reporter Simon Peach’s tweet below, Pogba was seen limping through the mixed zone after the game, with fears that he might have sustained an injury during the game.

Paul Pogba limped through the mixed zone. Seems like the #MUFC midfielder sustained a knock — Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) January 29, 2019

That’s the last thing that Solskjaer will want, as the 25-year-old has been hugely influential for his side since he replaced Jose Mourinho.

Pogba has scored six goals and provided four assists in his last seven Premier League outings, as he has seemingly relished the freedom and confidence given to him by his current boss. In turn, all concerned will not want to see that momentum broken by a possible injury setback.

United face Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Sunday afternoon, and now supporters face an anxious wait to hear whether or not Pogba will be available for selection.

Meanwhile, Solskjaer had more positive news on Anthony Martial who missed the game with Burnley with an injury of his own, as he suggested that the French winger should recover in time for the trip to face the Foxes, as noted by the club’s site.