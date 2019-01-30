Confirmed Barcelona squad vs Sevilla: These fans delighted with crucial selection ahead of crunch clash

Barcelona will look to overturn a two-goal deficit in their Copa del Rey quarter-final second leg clash with Sevilla at the Nou Camp on Wednesday night.

The Catalan giants suffered defeat in the first meeting last week, and that has certainly left them with it all to do in order to advance to the last four.

SEE MORE: Barcelona accelerate transfer plans to land signing, imminent deal touted

A key decision last time round from coach Ernesto Valverde was to leave Lionel Messi out, but he is taking no such chances this time as the Argentine icon is included in the squad.

As seen in the tweets below, it’s fair to say that it’s a decision that has gone down well with the Barcelona supporters, who will be hoping that the 31-year-old can help get them out of trouble, assuming that he is selected to start the match.

Messi has already bagged 26 goals and 15 assists in 25 games so far this season across all competitions, and so he’ll certainly be needed in his best form to help turn things around.

While Barcelona remain on course to defend their league crown as they boast a five-point lead over nearest rivals Atletico Madrid after 21 games, this will undoubtedly be a true test of their quality to ensure that the domestic double is still on.

Given Messi’s track record of delivering in big moments when his side need him most, it would come as no surprise if he repeats the trick again at the Nou Camp on Wednesday night, but Sevilla will be out to prevent that from happening in order to advance.

*sees Messi in the squad list* pic.twitter.com/j8ia9YD0EN — Bouf (@Bawffy) January 29, 2019

Mañana gana el barcelona pic.twitter.com/xC3pFG5b0l — Jimena Ballasares (@JBallasares) January 29, 2019

Messi hat trick — $ (@rbbets) January 29, 2019