Real Madrid have reportedly made a bid to meet the €25million asking price of Dinamo Zagreb winger Dani Olmo as they look set to beat the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool to a transfer.

The talented young winger has impressed in his time in Croatia, and could now make a return to his native Spain.

This is because Real Madrid seem to be leading the chase for his signature ahead of various interested clubs like Arsenal, Liverpool, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan, according to Don Balon.

Olmo looks a top talent who, at the age of 20, has his best years ahead of him and looks likely to make a career for himself at a big club.

The Spain Under-21 international could have done a decent job for Arsenal right now due to their lack of wingers.

For Liverpool, meanwhile, Olmo could have been a decent backup option for now with the view of becoming a more regular starter in the future, easing the burden on players like Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane in those wide forward positions.

However, Real Madrid seem to be building for the future and Don Balon suggest they’ll now snap up this exciting young attacker.