Barcelona have confirmed that midfielder Denis Suarez has completed a loan transfer to Arsenal for the rest of the season.

In a statement on their official site, the Catalan giants have also announced that the Spain international has signed a new contract at the Nou Camp until 30 June 2021.

It remains to be seen if Suarez really has any future at Barcelona or if this new contract extension is merely a way to ensure he doesn’t end up leaving on a free transfer or for a reduced fee any time soon.

Suarez looks an exciting addition in a key role for Arsenal, who lack enough quality in midfield, with the 25-year-old able to provide an upgrade in a variety or roles.

The former Manchester City youngster, who also played under current Gunners boss Unai Emery at Sevilla earlier in his career, looks an ideal potential replacement for Aaron Ramsey – nearing the end of his contract – in an attacking role in the centre, or a potential upgrade on the likes of Henrikh Mkhitaryan out wide.

Arsenal themselves are yet to officially announce Suarez, but one imagines some news from the north Londoners will surely be on its way soon.