€20m demand from Arsenal ensures exit put on hold until summer

Arsenal’s reported demand for €20m to allow Aaron Ramsey to leave in January has ensured that Juventus will wait until the summer to snap him up on a free transfer.

As reported by Sky Sports, it has been suggested that the Welshman has an agreement in place to join the Turin giants at the end of the season when his current Arsenal contract expires.

SEE MORE: Talks underway: Arsenal press ahead with pursuit of winger before deadline

However, Calciomercato note that efforts were made to accelerate the move so it would happen this month, but due to Arsenal demanding €20m for their midfield ace, Juve are seemingly now prepared to be patient and wait a few months to avoid splashing out.

Ultimately, it seems like the sensible thing to do as even though coach Massimiliano Allegri has had injury troubles in that department this season, he does have quality and depth at his disposal to ensure his side can continue to compete on multiple fronts this year.

Adding Ramsey now would certainly have strengthened their position as they look for an eighth consecutive Serie A title, while also hoping to end their wait for success in the Champions League.

Nevertheless, based on the report above, it would seem as though they’ve abandoned that hope due to the valuation touted, and so now the wait goes on for an official announcement from either club or the player himself to confirm that there is indeed a deal in place to join the reigning Serie A champions in the summer.

Ramsey, 28, has continued to play a key role for Unai Emery this season despite the fact that he isn’t expected to sign a renewal, with the Guardian noting that he has even publicly revealed that it was the club’s decision to withdraw their offer.

Having already made 29 appearances this campaign, with three goals and seven assists to his name, he will likely continue to play a big part moving forward to help the Gunners secure a top four finish and Europa League success.