Roma striker Edin Dzeko got himself sent off against Fiorentina as the Serie A side suffered a heavy 7-1 defeat tonight.
The former Manchester City star clearly lost his head in this moment of madness, spitting in the referee’s face from close range before unsurprisingly being shown a straight red card.
Dzeko is usually a top performer for Roma and a source of goals up front, but this was not one of his finest moments.
Watch the bizarre incident in this short video clip below:
Despicable behavior by Edin #Dzeko.
He should be banned for 5-10 matches but given that it was #CoppaItalia match & not #SerieA he could still find himself playing in the league.pic.twitter.com/DRzKylqf0n
— Nima Tavallaey (@NimaTavRood) January 30, 2019
#FiorentinaRoma lo sputo di Dzeko all'arbitro. Che schifo pic.twitter.com/wthpm8YbTy
— Lorenzo (@lollo6468) January 30, 2019