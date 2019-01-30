Man Utd midfielder Marouane Fellaini has reportedly moved closer to an exit from Old Trafford in favour of a move to China.

According to BBC Sport, the Belgian international has agreed personal terms with Shandong Luneng, overcoming a major obstacle in a possible switch.

SEE MORE: Man Utd tipped to confirm new contract for key ace with £70k-a-week wage rise

Further, as noted by respected Belgian journalist Kristof Terreur in his tweet below, it has been suggested that the Chinese outfit will pay the Red Devils £10m to prise the 31-year-old away from Manchester, a fee also reported by the Daily Mail.

Shandong Luneng are offering Marouane Fellaini (31) a three year deal. Not everything has been done as yet, but all parties hope to conclude an agreement asap. Fee expected to be around £10m. #mufc pic.twitter.com/p0QytCOTsE — Kristof Terreur ?? (@HLNinEngeland) January 30, 2019

Fellaini has been with United since moving from Everton in 2013, and has gone on to make 177 appearances for the club while winning an FA Cup, League Cup and the Europa League.

However, he has struggled throughout to establish himself as a regular starter in the line-up, although he did continue to play a key role for Jose Mourinho prior to the Portuguese tactician’s departure last month.

With Ander Herrera, Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic being preferred by interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer since he took charge, coupled with Fellaini continuing to struggle with injuries, it has seemingly led to him falling down the pecking order.

In turn, it’s easy to see why an exit could be tempting at this stage, although there won’t be a huge rush as the transfer window doesn’t close until the end of next month in China.

With that in mind, there is still plenty of time for the two clubs to reach an agreement on a transfer fee with the £10m bid touted above, although Fellaini reportedly agreeing on personal terms in itself is a huge step towards securing an exit.