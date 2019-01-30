Good news for Liverpool: West Ham hit with key injury concern ahead of clash next week

While the more immediate focus for Liverpool is on Leicester City on Wednesday night, the Reds could be handed a boost ahead of next week’s trip to West Ham United.

After Manchester City slipped up at Newcastle, Jurgen Klopp’s men have the chance to go seven points clear at the top of the Premier League table if they can see off the Foxes in midweek.

That will undoubtedly be their sole focus for now, but attention will soon switch to their next game against the Hammers next Monday night.

Looking ahead, they could be given a boost ahead of their trip to London, as Marko Arnautovic left Molineux on crutches on Tuesday night to suggest that he could be a major doubt for that encounter with the league leaders, as seen in the image below.

Given the 29-year-old has scored seven goals and provided two assists in 17 league appearances so far this season, it’s fair to say that West Ham will miss his presence if he is indeed ruled out.

It doesn’t look particularly promising for him based on the image below, and many Liverpool fans were aware of the possible injury setback ahead of their meeting with Manuel Pellegrini’s side.

Time will tell if he is able to recover or not, but coupled with their heavy 3-0 defeat, it may well be a good time to face West Ham as Liverpool will hope to pick up six points from their next two games and continue to open up a gap between themselves and City.

Pep Guardiola’s men host Arsenal on Sunday, and so the pressure will certainly be on to get a win if Liverpool grab all three points against Leicester as they’ll watch on ahead of facing a potentially Arnautovic-less West Ham side.

Marko Arnautovic leaves Molineux on crutches. Not the best evening for him…#whufc pic.twitter.com/w2V1TBbiyX — Nick Mashiter (@nickmashiter) January 29, 2019

Arnautovic has left Molineux with a protective boot on his foot. We play West Ham on Monday…#LFC #Liverpool https://t.co/WyjWTPM4Nu — Liverpoolzy (@Liverpool_zy) January 30, 2019

Arnautovic will miss the game vs Liverpool on Monday night — ? (@Ifcluke) January 29, 2019

Marko Arnautovic set to miss West Ham vs Liverpool on Monday night after leaving Wolverhampton on crutches. — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) January 29, 2019