“Bring him to United” – Man Utd star gets some fans excited about potential transfer with tweet to Bundesliga star

Manchester United fans are getting a little excited as youngster Angel Gomes has been spotted tweeting in the direction of Borussia Dortmund sensation Jadon Sancho.

The Bundesliga winger has been in superb form since leaving England for Germany, with the gamble of a move abroad really paying off for him as he relishes the kind of playing time he’d unlikely have been given at his former club Manchester City.

Sancho’s form with Dortmund has been him earn his first senior England call-up and as time goes on he’s bound to attract links with a move back to the Premier League.

It seems these Man Utd fans would love to have him, and they’ve told Gomes to make it happen after they saw him tweet at the player in response to some impressive recent individual highlights of him in action.

The Red Devils could also arguably do with a player exactly like Sancho right now, with Alexis Sanchez not hitting top form since joining from Arsenal last season.

Here’s how fans are reacting to Gomes showing his appreciation of the in-form 18-year-old…

You know what to do Angel bring him to United ?? — Adriatik Nika (@trustinteezus) January 30, 2019

And even before Gomes’ tweet, some fans have been tweeting their desire for their club to bring in the teenage prodigy…

Can United buy Sancho in the summer to boil City piss & finally complete United's front 3? PLEEEEEASSSEEEEE — 'Drawty' (@DrawtyDevil) January 30, 2019

