Talks held: Chelsea offered SHOCK chance to beat Arsenal to €50million transfer

Chelsea have reportedly been offered the transfer of €50million-rated Real Madrid attacking midfielder James Rodriguez in exchange for Eden Hazard.

This surprise report comes from Spanish outlet Don Balon, and it follows plenty of recent talk that Rodriguez had become a top target for Arsenal.

The Colombia international could be a decent signing for Chelsea, but one imagines this kind of offer would not be enough for the Blues to consider letting Hazard go.

Rodriguez has not been at his best for some time now and would be a risky addition at Stamford Bridge, even if on paper he’d be precisely the kind of player needed to help replace Hazard.

The 27-year-old is currently on loan at Bayern Munich and his future is in doubt due to struggling to get much playing time in recent months.

It will be interesting to see if Rodriguez ends up in England some time soon, with Chelsea or Arsenal seemingly his most likely next destinations.