Real Madrid are reportedly negotiating to ‘steal’ a top player from Juventus as they line up the transfer of €60million-rated full-back Joao Cancelo.

The Portugal international has been superb since moving to Juventus this season, having previously also impressed at Valencia and Inter Milan.

According to Don Balon, Cancelo is now emerging as a top target for Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, who could do with a major overhaul of his squad at the Bernabeu after a difficult season.

The 24-year-old looks like he could potentially become one of the finest players in Europe in his position, and represent a solid upgrade on Dani Carvajal.

Still, Juve are no mugs in the transfer market and will surely do all they can not to sell a star player to Real Madrid – a club they’ll be trying to catch in the Champions League at the moment.

Los Blancos have dominated the competition in recent times, whereas Juventus have been beaten finalists in 2015 and 2017, but now possess one of the best squads in the world.

Massimiliano Allegri’s side will be tipped to lift the trophy some time soon, but that depends on keeping the likes of Cancelo when the likes of Real come calling.