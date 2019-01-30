Deal CLOSE: Huge Manchester United transfer news to be announced within 48 hours

Manchester United could be about to learn their fate regarding the transfer of Barcelona left-back Jordi Alba.

However, according to Spanish outlet Don Balon, it’s looking likely not to be good news for Red Devils supporters as the defender is expected to sign a new contract at the Nou Camp.

As noted in the report by Don Balon, United have been among the clubs looking at Alba’s situation in recent times, along with other big names like Manchester City and Juventus.

The Spain international is one of the finest players in the world in his position and could have been an ideal upgrade on Luke Shaw at Old Trafford, even if the England starlet has been much improved this term.

Still, it seems like Man Utd won’t get their hands on their man on this occasion if Don Balon’s report proves to be accurate.

An official announcement should now be made within the next 48 hours or so.