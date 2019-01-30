Video: ‘Shameless’ Leicester coach slammed for what he did during moment of silence for Emiliano Sala before Liverpool game

Someone noticed a member of Leicester City’s coaching staff playing on his phone during the moment of silence for Emiliano Sala ahead of the Liverpool game this evening.

The Argentine striker, who moved from Nantes to Cardiff in the January transfer window, has been missing for over a week after being on a plane that disappeared, with searches ongoing but everyone fearing the worst at this stage.

Still, this member of Leicester’s staff couldn’t resist having a little look on his phone during the minute’s silence before kickoff at Anfield tonight.

While there may well be a perfectly reasonable explanation, this isn’t a great look and it’s little surprise that he’s attracted criticism as this video was brought up in the tweet below:

Imagine being so shameless, a staff from Leicester city after all that happened with his club decides to use his phone during the minutes of silence for Sala. pic.twitter.com/6Hh2DorlDV — Galu (@MaestroVerratti) January 30, 2019

Why was one of Leicester’s staff on his phone? — Alfie (@Halldinho) January 30, 2019