Klopp ready to lose Liverpool duo and snub big-name transfer to promote LFC wonderkid

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly relaxed about losing Daniel Sturridge and Divock Origi in the summer and snubbing the potential Timo Werner transfer.

This is because the Reds boss seemingly has big faith in highly-rated young forward Rhian Brewster, believing that he is ready to become part of his first-team already, according to the Evening Standard.

Brewster has had his injury troubles in recent times, but has shone at youth level for England and certainly looks a player with a big future at the highest level.

Still, that’s a very big call for Liverpool to make, with the Merseyside giants reaching last season’s Champions League final and looking favourites for the Premier League title this term.

Most teams in the business of winning major trophies do not tend to snub big signings like Werner in order to focus on promoting youth, but it seems Klopp is ready to be brave on that front.

LFC fans will be thrilled if another academy talent can make it into the first-team, with Trent Alexander-Arnold proving a big success since becoming a regular last season.

The future truly looks bright at Anfield with other exciting youngsters like Joe Gomez, Rafael Camacho and Ki-Jana Hoever also coming through at the moment.

The Standard suggest Brewster could get a chance to impress next pre-season, and that could play a big part in deciding if he is given a first-team role thereafter.