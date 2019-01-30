Video: Liverpool robbed of a stonewall penalty vs Leicester City

Liverpool looked robbed of a clear penalty against Leicester City tonight with the score still at 1-1.
The Reds need to take advantage of Manchester City’s defeat yesterday if they want to open up a seven-point lead at the top of the Premier League table tonight.
At the moment, however, they’ve not done quite enough and if it finishes 1-1 or even in a defeat they’ll no doubt look back to this moment of poor refereeing.
Naby Keita seems clearly fouled in the penalty area here, and how this isn’t given is a mystery to us!
Definitely penalty….. pic.twitter.com/vUrWISfbHk
— molfc (@Molfc__) January 30, 2019